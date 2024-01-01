1 million Vietnamese dongs to Serbian dinars
Convert VND to RSD at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to RSD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00426 RSD
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to RSD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0043
|0.0043
|Low
|0.0043
|0.0042
|Average
|0.0043
|0.0043
|Change
|-0.48%
|-0.01%
|View full history
1 VND to RSD stats
The performance of VND to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for VND to RSD was -0.48.
The performance of VND to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for VND to RSD was -0.01.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Serbian dinars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Serbian Dinar
|1000 VND
|4.25757 RSD
|2000 VND
|8.51514 RSD
|5000 VND
|21.28785 RSD
|10000 VND
|42.57570 RSD
|20000 VND
|85.15140 RSD
|50000 VND
|212.87850 RSD
|100000 VND
|425.75700 RSD
|200000 VND
|851.51400 RSD
|500000 VND
|2,128.78500 RSD
|1000000 VND
|4,257.57000 RSD
|2000000 VND
|8,515.14000 RSD
|5000000 VND
|21,287.85000 RSD
|Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 RSD
|234.87600 VND
|5 RSD
|1,174.38000 VND
|10 RSD
|2,348.76000 VND
|20 RSD
|4,697.52000 VND
|50 RSD
|11,743.80000 VND
|100 RSD
|23,487.60000 VND
|250 RSD
|58,719.00000 VND
|500 RSD
|117,438.00000 VND
|1000 RSD
|234,876.00000 VND
|2000 RSD
|469,752.00000 VND
|5000 RSD
|1,174,380.00000 VND
|10000 RSD
|2,348,760.00000 VND