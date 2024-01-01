1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Serbian dinars

Convert VND to RSD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = РСД0.004258 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
VND to RSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RSD
1 VND to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00430.0043
Low0.00430.0042
Average0.00430.0043
Change-0.48%-0.01%
1 VND to RSD stats

The performance of VND to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0043 and a 30 day low of 0.0043. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for VND to RSD was -0.48.

The performance of VND to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0043 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for VND to RSD was -0.01.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Serbian Dinar
1000 VND4.25757 RSD
2000 VND8.51514 RSD
5000 VND21.28785 RSD
10000 VND42.57570 RSD
20000 VND85.15140 RSD
50000 VND212.87850 RSD
100000 VND425.75700 RSD
200000 VND851.51400 RSD
500000 VND2,128.78500 RSD
1000000 VND4,257.57000 RSD
2000000 VND8,515.14000 RSD
5000000 VND21,287.85000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 RSD234.87600 VND
5 RSD1,174.38000 VND
10 RSD2,348.76000 VND
20 RSD4,697.52000 VND
50 RSD11,743.80000 VND
100 RSD23,487.60000 VND
250 RSD58,719.00000 VND
500 RSD117,438.00000 VND
1000 RSD234,876.00000 VND
2000 RSD469,752.00000 VND
5000 RSD1,174,380.00000 VND
10000 RSD2,348,760.00000 VND