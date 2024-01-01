2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Qatari rials
Convert VND to QAR at the real exchange rate
VND to QAR conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00014 QAR
0
|1 VND to QAR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|-3.17%
|-0.32%
|View full history
1 VND to QAR stats
The performance of VND to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to QAR was -3.17.
The performance of VND to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to QAR was -0.32.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Qatari Rial
|1000 VND
|0.14355 QAR
|2000 VND
|0.28709 QAR
|5000 VND
|0.71774 QAR
|10000 VND
|1.43547 QAR
|20000 VND
|2.87094 QAR
|50000 VND
|7.17735 QAR
|100000 VND
|14.35470 QAR
|200000 VND
|28.70940 QAR
|500000 VND
|71.77350 QAR
|1000000 VND
|143.54700 QAR
|2000000 VND
|287.09400 QAR
|5000000 VND
|717.73500 QAR
|Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Vietnamese Dong
|1 QAR
|6,966.36000 VND
|5 QAR
|34,831.80000 VND
|10 QAR
|69,663.60000 VND
|20 QAR
|139,327.20000 VND
|50 QAR
|348,318.00000 VND
|100 QAR
|696,636.00000 VND
|250 QAR
|1,741,590.00000 VND
|500 QAR
|3,483,180.00000 VND
|1000 QAR
|6,966,360.00000 VND
|2000 QAR
|13,932,720.00000 VND
|5000 QAR
|34,831,800.00000 VND
|10000 QAR
|69,663,600.00000 VND