10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Qatari rials

Convert VND to QAR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = QR0.0001435 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:34
VND to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 VND to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.17%-0.32%
1 VND to QAR stats

The performance of VND to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to QAR was -3.17.

The performance of VND to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to QAR was -0.32.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Qatari Rial
1000 VND0.14355 QAR
2000 VND0.28709 QAR
5000 VND0.71774 QAR
10000 VND1.43547 QAR
20000 VND2.87094 QAR
50000 VND7.17735 QAR
100000 VND14.35470 QAR
200000 VND28.70940 QAR
500000 VND71.77350 QAR
1000000 VND143.54700 QAR
2000000 VND287.09400 QAR
5000000 VND717.73500 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Vietnamese Dong
1 QAR6,966.36000 VND
5 QAR34,831.80000 VND
10 QAR69,663.60000 VND
20 QAR139,327.20000 VND
50 QAR348,318.00000 VND
100 QAR696,636.00000 VND
250 QAR1,741,590.00000 VND
500 QAR3,483,180.00000 VND
1000 QAR6,966,360.00000 VND
2000 QAR13,932,720.00000 VND
5000 QAR34,831,800.00000 VND
10000 QAR69,663,600.00000 VND