5,000,000 Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos

Convert VND to PHP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₱0.002293 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:29
VND to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

PHP
1 VND to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00230.0023
Low0.00230.0023
Average0.00230.0023
Change0.86%-0.63%
1 VND to PHP stats

The performance of VND to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to PHP was 0.86.

The performance of VND to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to PHP was -0.63.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.321,385.551.38533.818151.89
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.6890.91822.423100.711
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,499.651.49936.602164.395
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,050.021.0525.628115.107

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
1000 VND2.29324 PHP
2000 VND4.58648 PHP
5000 VND11.46620 PHP
10000 VND22.93240 PHP
20000 VND45.86480 PHP
50000 VND114.66200 PHP
100000 VND229.32400 PHP
200000 VND458.64800 PHP
500000 VND1,146.62000 PHP
1000000 VND2,293.24000 PHP
2000000 VND4,586.48000 PHP
5000000 VND11,466.20000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 PHP436.06300 VND
5 PHP2,180.31500 VND
10 PHP4,360.63000 VND
20 PHP8,721.26000 VND
50 PHP21,803.15000 VND
100 PHP43,606.30000 VND
250 PHP109,015.75000 VND
500 PHP218,031.50000 VND
1000 PHP436,063.00000 VND
2000 PHP872,126.00000 VND
5000 PHP2,180,315.00000 VND
10000 PHP4,360,630.00000 VND