20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Philippine pesos
Convert VND to PHP at the real exchange rate
VND to PHP conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00229 PHP
0
|1 VND to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Low
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Average
|0.0023
|0.0023
|Change
|0.86%
|-0.63%
|View full history
1 VND to PHP stats
The performance of VND to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0023 and a 30 day low of 0.0023. This means the 30 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to PHP was 0.86.
The performance of VND to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0023. The change for VND to PHP was -0.63.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Philippine Peso
|1000 VND
|2.29311 PHP
|2000 VND
|4.58622 PHP
|5000 VND
|11.46555 PHP
|10000 VND
|22.93110 PHP
|20000 VND
|45.86220 PHP
|50000 VND
|114.65550 PHP
|100000 VND
|229.31100 PHP
|200000 VND
|458.62200 PHP
|500000 VND
|1,146.55500 PHP
|1000000 VND
|2,293.11000 PHP
|2000000 VND
|4,586.22000 PHP
|5000000 VND
|11,465.55000 PHP
|Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 PHP
|436.08800 VND
|5 PHP
|2,180.44000 VND
|10 PHP
|4,360.88000 VND
|20 PHP
|8,721.76000 VND
|50 PHP
|21,804.40000 VND
|100 PHP
|43,608.80000 VND
|250 PHP
|109,022.00000 VND
|500 PHP
|218,044.00000 VND
|1000 PHP
|436,088.00000 VND
|2000 PHP
|872,176.00000 VND
|5000 PHP
|2,180,440.00000 VND
|10000 PHP
|4,360,880.00000 VND