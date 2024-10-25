Vietnamese dong to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Philippine pesos is currently 0.002 today, reflecting a 0.550% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.383% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.002 on 25-10-2024 and a low of 0.002 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-10-2024, with a 0.592% increase in value.