Vietnamese dong to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to South Korean wons is currently 0.054 today, reflecting a 0.341% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.167% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 0.055 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 0.054 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.381% increase in value.