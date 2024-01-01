Vietnamese dongs to Comorian francs today
Convert VND to KMF at the real exchange rate
VND to KMF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.01789 KMF
0
|1 VND to KMF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0182
|0.0182
|Low
|0.0179
|0.0176
|Average
|0.0180
|0.0179
|Change
|-0.46%
|-0.03%
1 VND to KMF stats
The performance of VND to KMF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0182 and a 30 day low of 0.0179. This means the 30 day average was 0.0180. The change for VND to KMF was -0.46.
The performance of VND to KMF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0182 and a 90 day low of 0.0176. This means the 90 day average was 0.0179. The change for VND to KMF was -0.03.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Comorian Franc
|1000 VND
|17.89300 KMF
|2000 VND
|35.78600 KMF
|5000 VND
|89.46500 KMF
|10000 VND
|178.93000 KMF
|20000 VND
|357.86000 KMF
|50000 VND
|894.65000 KMF
|100000 VND
|1,789.30000 KMF
|200000 VND
|3,578.60000 KMF
|500000 VND
|8,946.50000 KMF
|1000000 VND
|17,893.00000 KMF
|2000000 VND
|35,786.00000 KMF
|5000000 VND
|89,465.00000 KMF
|Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Vietnamese Dong
|1 KMF
|55.88770 VND
|5 KMF
|279.43850 VND
|10 KMF
|558.87700 VND
|20 KMF
|1,117.75400 VND
|50 KMF
|2,794.38500 VND
|100 KMF
|5,588.77000 VND
|250 KMF
|13,971.92500 VND
|500 KMF
|27,943.85000 VND
|1000 KMF
|55,887.70000 VND
|2000 KMF
|111,775.40000 VND
|5000 KMF
|279,438.50000 VND
|10000 KMF
|558,877.00000 VND