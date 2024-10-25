Vietnamese dong to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Comorian francs is currently 0.018 today, reflecting a -0.208% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -0.608% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.018 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.018 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a -0.244% decrease in value.