2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Hungarian forints

Convert VND to HUF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Ft0.01466 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:16
VND to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

HUF
1 VND to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01480.0148
Low0.01440.0141
Average0.01470.0145
Change1.53%3.07%
1 VND to HUF stats

The performance of VND to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0148 and a 30 day low of 0.0144. This means the 30 day average was 0.0147. The change for VND to HUF was 1.53.

The performance of VND to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0148 and a 90 day low of 0.0141. This means the 90 day average was 0.0145. The change for VND to HUF was 3.07.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9241.3191,382.411.38533.723151.805
1 AUD0.66410.6130.875917.3670.91922.378100.738
1 EUR1.0831.63111.4281,496.671.49936.51164.355
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.191.0525.57115.104

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Hungarian Forint
1000 VND14.66050 HUF
2000 VND29.32100 HUF
5000 VND73.30250 HUF
10000 VND146.60500 HUF
20000 VND293.21000 HUF
50000 VND733.02500 HUF
100000 VND1,466.05000 HUF
200000 VND2,932.10000 HUF
500000 VND7,330.25000 HUF
1000000 VND14,660.50000 HUF
2000000 VND29,321.00000 HUF
5000000 VND73,302.50000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Vietnamese Dong
2000 HUF136,421.00000 VND
5000 HUF341,052.50000 VND
10000 HUF682,105.00000 VND
15000 HUF1,023,157.50000 VND
20000 HUF1,364,210.00000 VND
30000 HUF2,046,315.00000 VND
40000 HUF2,728,420.00000 VND
50000 HUF3,410,525.00000 VND
60000 HUF4,092,630.00000 VND
100000 HUF6,821,050.00000 VND
150000 HUF10,231,575.00000 VND
200000 HUF13,642,100.00000 VND