Vietnamese dong to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Hungarian forints is currently 0.015 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a 0.111% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 0.015 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.015 on 22-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.319% increase in value.