5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Guinean francs
Convert VND to GNF at the real exchange rate
VND to GNF conversion chart
1 VND = 0.33829 GNF
0
|1 VND to GNF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.3514
|0.3516
|Low
|0.3383
|0.3383
|Average
|0.3465
|0.3462
|Change
|-3.66%
|-0.13%
|View full history
1 VND to GNF stats
The performance of VND to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3514 and a 30 day low of 0.3383. This means the 30 day average was 0.3465. The change for VND to GNF was -3.66.
The performance of VND to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3516 and a 90 day low of 0.3383. This means the 90 day average was 0.3462. The change for VND to GNF was -0.13.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Guinean francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
|1000 VND
|338.29400 GNF
|2000 VND
|676.58800 GNF
|5000 VND
|1,691.47000 GNF
|10000 VND
|3,382.94000 GNF
|20000 VND
|6,765.88000 GNF
|50000 VND
|16,914.70000 GNF
|100000 VND
|33,829.40000 GNF
|200000 VND
|67,658.80000 GNF
|500000 VND
|169,147.00000 GNF
|1000000 VND
|338,294.00000 GNF
|2000000 VND
|676,588.00000 GNF
|5000000 VND
|1,691,470.00000 GNF