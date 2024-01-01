Convert GNF to VND at the real exchange rate

2,000 Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

2,000 gnf
5,920 vnd

GFr1.000 GNF = ₫2.960 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5651.4651.6110.95919.282
1 GBP1.18311.27105.961.7331.9061.13522.812
1 USD0.9320.787183.4371.3651.50.89417.963
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2.95989 VND
5 GNF14.79945 VND
10 GNF29.59890 VND
20 GNF59.19780 VND
50 GNF147.99450 VND
100 GNF295.98900 VND
250 GNF739.97250 VND
500 GNF1,479.94500 VND
1000 GNF2,959.89000 VND
2000 GNF5,919.78000 VND
5000 GNF14,799.45000 VND
10000 GNF29,598.90000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1000 VND337.85100 GNF
2000 VND675.70200 GNF
5000 VND1,689.25500 GNF
10000 VND3,378.51000 GNF
20000 VND6,757.02000 GNF
50000 VND16,892.55000 GNF
100000 VND33,785.10000 GNF
200000 VND67,570.20000 GNF
500000 VND168,925.50000 GNF
1000000 VND337,851.00000 GNF
2000000 VND675,702.00000 GNF
5000000 VND1,689,255.00000 GNF