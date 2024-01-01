2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Guinean francs

Convert VND to GNF at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = GFr0.3383 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
VND to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF
1 VND to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35140.3516
Low0.33830.3383
Average0.34650.3462
Change-3.66%-0.13%
1 VND to GNF stats

The performance of VND to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3514 and a 30 day low of 0.3383. This means the 30 day average was 0.3465. The change for VND to GNF was -3.66.

The performance of VND to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3516 and a 90 day low of 0.3383. This means the 90 day average was 0.3462. The change for VND to GNF was -0.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1000 VND338.29700 GNF
2000 VND676.59400 GNF
5000 VND1,691.48500 GNF
10000 VND3,382.97000 GNF
20000 VND6,765.94000 GNF
50000 VND16,914.85000 GNF
100000 VND33,829.70000 GNF
200000 VND67,659.40000 GNF
500000 VND169,148.50000 GNF
1000000 VND338,297.00000 GNF
2000000 VND676,594.00000 GNF
5000000 VND1,691,485.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2.95599 VND
5 GNF14.77995 VND
10 GNF29.55990 VND
20 GNF59.11980 VND
50 GNF147.79950 VND
100 GNF295.59900 VND
250 GNF738.99750 VND
500 GNF1,477.99500 VND
1000 GNF2,955.99000 VND
2000 GNF5,911.98000 VND
5000 GNF14,779.95000 VND
10000 GNF29,559.90000 VND