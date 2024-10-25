Vietnamese dong to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Guinean francs is currently 0.338 today, reflecting a 0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -1.090% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.343 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.338 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.373% decrease in value.