5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Guinean francs

Convert VND to GNF at the real exchange rate

5,000 vnd
1,692 gnf

₫1.000 VND = GFr0.3384 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:02
Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5070.9311.3511,374.731.37436.745157.03
1 AUD0.66410.6180.896912.1330.91224.38104.189
1 EUR1.0741.61911.4511,476.391.47639.462168.64
1 SGD0.741.1160.68911,017.561.01727.198116.232

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guinean Franc
1000 VND338,35700 GNF
2000 VND676,71400 GNF
5000 VND1.691,78500 GNF
10000 VND3.383,57000 GNF
20000 VND6.767,14000 GNF
50000 VND16.917,85000 GNF
100000 VND33.835,70000 GNF
200000 VND67.671,40000 GNF
500000 VND169.178,50000 GNF
1000000 VND338.357,00000 GNF
2000000 VND676.714,00000 GNF
5000000 VND1.691.785,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Vietnamese Dong
1 GNF2,95546 VND
5 GNF14,77730 VND
10 GNF29,55460 VND
20 GNF59,10920 VND
50 GNF147,77300 VND
100 GNF295,54600 VND
250 GNF738,86500 VND
500 GNF1.477,73000 VND
1000 GNF2.955,46000 VND
2000 GNF5.910,92000 VND
5000 GNF14.777,30000 VND
10000 GNF29.554,60000 VND