Czech korunas to Guinean francs today

Convert CZK to GNF at the real exchange rate

10,000 czk
37,48,600 gnf

Kč1.000 CZK = GFr374.9 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,479.164.33589.85134.8140.964
1 USD0.9310.7841,375.644.03283.56332.3780.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,755.115.143106.61441.311.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Guinean Franc
1 CZK374,86000 GNF
5 CZK1.874,30000 GNF
10 CZK3.748,60000 GNF
20 CZK7.497,20000 GNF
50 CZK18.743,00000 GNF
100 CZK37.486,00000 GNF
250 CZK93.715,00000 GNF
500 CZK187.430,00000 GNF
1000 CZK374.860,00000 GNF
2000 CZK749.720,00000 GNF
5000 CZK1.874.300,00000 GNF
10000 CZK3.748.600,00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GNF0,00267 CZK
5 GNF0,01334 CZK
10 GNF0,02668 CZK
20 GNF0,05335 CZK
50 GNF0,13338 CZK
100 GNF0,26677 CZK
250 GNF0,66692 CZK
500 GNF1,33384 CZK
1000 GNF2,66767 CZK
2000 GNF5,33534 CZK
5000 GNF13,33835 CZK
10000 GNF26,67670 CZK