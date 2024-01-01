1 million Vietnamese dongs to Georgian laris

Convert VND to GEL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₾0.0001075 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GEL
1 VND to GELLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.12%0.34%
1 VND to GEL stats

The performance of VND to GEL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to GEL was -3.12.

The performance of VND to GEL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to GEL was 0.34.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Georgian Lari
1000 VND0.10746 GEL
2000 VND0.21492 GEL
5000 VND0.53731 GEL
10000 VND1.07462 GEL
20000 VND2.14924 GEL
50000 VND5.37310 GEL
100000 VND10.74620 GEL
200000 VND21.49240 GEL
500000 VND53.73100 GEL
1000000 VND107.46200 GEL
2000000 VND214.92400 GEL
5000000 VND537.31000 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vietnamese Dong
1 GEL9,305.66000 VND
5 GEL46,528.30000 VND
10 GEL93,056.60000 VND
20 GEL186,113.20000 VND
50 GEL465,283.00000 VND
100 GEL930,566.00000 VND
250 GEL2,326,415.00000 VND
500 GEL4,652,830.00000 VND
1000 GEL9,305,660.00000 VND
2000 GEL18,611,320.00000 VND
5000 GEL46,528,300.00000 VND
10000 GEL93,056,600.00000 VND