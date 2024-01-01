20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Ethiopian birrs

Convert VND to ETB at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Br0.004595 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
VND to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ETB
1 VND to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00490.0049
Low0.00460.0023
Average0.00480.0044
Change-4.90%101.37%
1 VND to ETB stats

The performance of VND to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0049 and a 30 day low of 0.0046. This means the 30 day average was 0.0048. The change for VND to ETB was -4.90.

The performance of VND to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0049 and a 90 day low of 0.0023. This means the 90 day average was 0.0044. The change for VND to ETB was 101.37.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ethiopian Birr
1000 VND4.59480 ETB
2000 VND9.18960 ETB
5000 VND22.97400 ETB
10000 VND45.94800 ETB
20000 VND91.89600 ETB
50000 VND229.74000 ETB
100000 VND459.48000 ETB
200000 VND918.96000 ETB
500000 VND2,297.40000 ETB
1000000 VND4,594.80000 ETB
2000000 VND9,189.60000 ETB
5000000 VND22,974.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Vietnamese Dong
1 ETB217.63700 VND
5 ETB1,088.18500 VND
10 ETB2,176.37000 VND
20 ETB4,352.74000 VND
50 ETB10,881.85000 VND
100 ETB21,763.70000 VND
250 ETB54,409.25000 VND
500 ETB108,818.50000 VND
1000 ETB217,637.00000 VND
2000 ETB435,274.00000 VND
5000 ETB1,088,185.00000 VND
10000 ETB2,176,370.00000 VND