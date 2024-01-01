5 Ethiopian birrs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert ETB to VND at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ₫212.4 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
ETB to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 ETB to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High213.9180438.9410
Low205.7380205.7380
Average209.1033239.9016
Change1.55%-51.53%
1 ETB to VND stats

The performance of ETB to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 213.9180 and a 30 day low of 205.7380. This means the 30 day average was 209.1033. The change for ETB to VND was 1.55.

The performance of ETB to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 438.9410 and a 90 day low of 205.7380. This means the 90 day average was 239.9016. The change for ETB to VND was -51.53.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.07890.6241.4931.6240.93521.543
1 GBP1.20111.295108.8521.7931.9511.12325.876
1 USD0.9280.772184.0781.3851.5070.86719.987
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Vietnamese Dong
1 ETB212.40100 VND
5 ETB1,062.00500 VND
10 ETB2,124.01000 VND
20 ETB4,248.02000 VND
50 ETB10,620.05000 VND
100 ETB21,240.10000 VND
250 ETB53,100.25000 VND
500 ETB106,200.50000 VND
1000 ETB212,401.00000 VND
2000 ETB424,802.00000 VND
5000 ETB1,062,005.00000 VND
10000 ETB2,124,010.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ethiopian Birr
1000 VND4.70807 ETB
2000 VND9.41614 ETB
5000 VND23.54035 ETB
10000 VND47.08070 ETB
20000 VND94.16140 ETB
50000 VND235.40350 ETB
100000 VND470.80700 ETB
200000 VND941.61400 ETB
500000 VND2,354.03500 ETB
1000000 VND4,708.07000 ETB
2000000 VND9,416.14000 ETB
5000000 VND23,540.35000 ETB