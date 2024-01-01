1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Vietnamese dongs
Convert ETB to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
ETB to VND conversion chart
1 ETB = 212.40100 VND
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 ETB to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|213.9180
|438.9410
|Low
|205.7380
|205.7380
|Average
|209.1033
|239.9016
|Change
|1.55%
|-51.53%
|View full history
1 ETB to VND stats
The performance of ETB to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 213.9180 and a 30 day low of 205.7380. This means the 30 day average was 209.1033. The change for ETB to VND was 1.55.
The performance of ETB to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 438.9410 and a 90 day low of 205.7380. This means the 90 day average was 239.9016. The change for ETB to VND was -51.53.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ETB
|212.40100 VND
|5 ETB
|1,062.00500 VND
|10 ETB
|2,124.01000 VND
|20 ETB
|4,248.02000 VND
|50 ETB
|10,620.05000 VND
|100 ETB
|21,240.10000 VND
|250 ETB
|53,100.25000 VND
|500 ETB
|106,200.50000 VND
|1000 ETB
|212,401.00000 VND
|2000 ETB
|424,802.00000 VND
|5000 ETB
|1,062,005.00000 VND
|10000 ETB
|2,124,010.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ethiopian Birr
|1000 VND
|4.70807 ETB
|2000 VND
|9.41614 ETB
|5000 VND
|23.54035 ETB
|10000 VND
|47.08070 ETB
|20000 VND
|94.16140 ETB
|50000 VND
|235.40350 ETB
|100000 VND
|470.80700 ETB
|200000 VND
|941.61400 ETB
|500000 VND
|2,354.03500 ETB
|1000000 VND
|4,708.07000 ETB
|2000000 VND
|9,416.14000 ETB
|5000000 VND
|23,540.35000 ETB