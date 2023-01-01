1 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Vietnamese dongs

Convert ETB to VND at the real exchange rate

1000 etb
431748 vnd

1.00000 ETB = 431.74800 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86991.090590.85771.493441.662470.963718.7465
1 GBP1.1495611.25355104.4431.716741.911051.1078321.5494
1 USD0.9170.797734183.31751.36951.524510.883717.1907
1 INR0.01100620.009574630.012002310.01643710.01829760.01060640.206328

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Vietnamese Dong
1 ETB431.74800 VND
5 ETB2158.74000 VND
10 ETB4317.48000 VND
20 ETB8634.96000 VND
50 ETB21587.40000 VND
100 ETB43174.80000 VND
250 ETB107937.00000 VND
500 ETB215874.00000 VND
1000 ETB431748.00000 VND
2000 ETB863496.00000 VND
5000 ETB2158740.00000 VND
10000 ETB4317480.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Ethiopian Birr
1 VND0.00232 ETB
5 VND0.01158 ETB
10 VND0.02316 ETB
20 VND0.04632 ETB
50 VND0.11581 ETB
100 VND0.23162 ETB
250 VND0.57904 ETB
500 VND1.15808 ETB
1000 VND2.31616 ETB
2000 VND4.63232 ETB
5000 VND11.58080 ETB
10000 VND23.16160 ETB