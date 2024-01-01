1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Argentine pesos
Convert VND to ARS at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
VND to ARS conversion chart
1 VND = 0.03879 ARS
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 VND to ARS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0394
|0.0394
|Low
|0.0387
|0.0367
|Average
|0.0392
|0.0384
|Change
|-1.49%
|5.73%
|View full history
1 VND to ARS stats
The performance of VND to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0394 and a 30 day low of 0.0387. This means the 30 day average was 0.0392. The change for VND to ARS was -1.49.
The performance of VND to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0394 and a 90 day low of 0.0367. This means the 90 day average was 0.0384. The change for VND to ARS was 5.73.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Argentine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Argentine Peso
|1000 VND
|38.79120 ARS
|2000 VND
|77.58240 ARS
|5000 VND
|193.95600 ARS
|10000 VND
|387.91200 ARS
|20000 VND
|775.82400 ARS
|50000 VND
|1,939.56000 ARS
|100000 VND
|3,879.12000 ARS
|200000 VND
|7,758.24000 ARS
|500000 VND
|19,395.60000 ARS
|1000000 VND
|38,791.20000 ARS
|2000000 VND
|77,582.40000 ARS
|5000000 VND
|193,956.00000 ARS
|Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ARS
|25.77910 VND
|5 ARS
|128.89550 VND
|10 ARS
|257.79100 VND
|20 ARS
|515.58200 VND
|50 ARS
|1,288.95500 VND
|100 ARS
|2,577.91000 VND
|250 ARS
|6,444.77500 VND
|500 ARS
|12,889.55000 VND
|1000 ARS
|25,779.10000 VND
|2000 ARS
|51,558.20000 VND
|5000 ARS
|128,895.50000 VND
|10000 ARS
|257,791.00000 VND