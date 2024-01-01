2,000 Argentine pesos to Vietnamese dongs

Convert ARS to VND at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
52,321 vnd

$1.000 ARS = ₫26.16 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 ARS to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.022228.3326
Low26.151126.1511
Average26.558127.3702
Change-3.19%-7.67%
View full history

1 ARS to VND stats

The performance of ARS to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.0222 and a 30 day low of 26.1511. This means the 30 day average was 26.5581. The change for ARS to VND was -3.19.

The performance of ARS to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.3326 and a 90 day low of 26.1511. This means the 90 day average was 27.3702. The change for ARS to VND was -7.67.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90417.8571.30617.8570.762
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0830.88412.0830.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2320.96813.2320.564
1 EUR1.1061.6341.492119.7441.44419.7440.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Vietnamese Dong
1 ARS26.16060 VND
5 ARS130.80300 VND
10 ARS261.60600 VND
20 ARS523.21200 VND
50 ARS1,308.03000 VND
100 ARS2,616.06000 VND
250 ARS6,540.15000 VND
500 ARS13,080.30000 VND
1000 ARS26,160.60000 VND
2000 ARS52,321.20000 VND
5000 ARS130,803.00000 VND
10000 ARS261,606.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Argentine Peso
1000 VND38.22540 ARS
2000 VND76.45080 ARS
5000 VND191.12700 ARS
10000 VND382.25400 ARS
20000 VND764.50800 ARS
50000 VND1,911.27000 ARS
100000 VND3,822.54000 ARS
200000 VND7,645.08000 ARS
500000 VND19,112.70000 ARS
1000000 VND38,225.40000 ARS
2000000 VND76,450.80000 ARS
5000000 VND191,127.00000 ARS