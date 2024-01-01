10 Uzbekistan soms to Thai bahts

Convert UZS to THB at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ฿0.002626 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:29
UZS to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 UZS to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0029
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0027
Change2.17%-7.86%
1 UZS to THB stats

The performance of UZS to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for UZS to THB was 2.17.

The performance of UZS to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0029 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0027. The change for UZS to THB was -7.86.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.08290.9821.4991.6320.93721.456
1 GBP1.19811.297109.021.7961.9561.12325.709
1 USD0.9240.771184.0721.3851.5080.86619.826
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Thai Baht
1 UZS0.00263 THB
5 UZS0.01313 THB
10 UZS0.02626 THB
20 UZS0.05253 THB
50 UZS0.13132 THB
100 UZS0.26264 THB
250 UZS0.65661 THB
500 UZS1.31322 THB
1000 UZS2.62645 THB
2000 UZS5.25290 THB
5000 UZS13.13225 THB
10000 UZS26.26450 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Uzbekistan Som
1 THB380.74300 UZS
5 THB1,903.71500 UZS
10 THB3,807.43000 UZS
20 THB7,614.86000 UZS
50 THB19,037.15000 UZS
100 THB38,074.30000 UZS
250 THB95,185.75000 UZS
500 THB190,371.50000 UZS
1000 THB380,743.00000 UZS
2000 THB761,486.00000 UZS
5000 THB1,903,715.00000 UZS
10000 THB3,807,430.00000 UZS