Uzbekistan som to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Thai bahts is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a -0.360% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 1.194% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.333% increase in value.