Uzbekistan soms to Canadian dollars today

Convert UZS to CAD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = C$0.0001081 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UZS to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 UZS to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change2.66%-1.56%
View full history

1 UZS to CAD stats

The performance of UZS to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CAD was 2.66.

The performance of UZS to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for UZS to CAD was -1.56.

Track market ratesView UZS to CAD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.08391.0391.51.6310.93721.458
1 GBP1.19811.297109.0991.7971.9551.12325.715
1 USD0.9240.771184.0971.3851.5070.86619.822
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uzbekistan som

UZS to USD

UZS to EUR

UZS to GBP

UZS to INR

UZS to JPY

UZS to RUB

UZS to AUD

UZS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Canadian Dollar
1 UZS0.00011 CAD
5 UZS0.00054 CAD
10 UZS0.00108 CAD
20 UZS0.00216 CAD
50 UZS0.00540 CAD
100 UZS0.01081 CAD
250 UZS0.02702 CAD
500 UZS0.05403 CAD
1000 UZS0.10806 CAD
2000 UZS0.21613 CAD
5000 UZS0.54032 CAD
10000 UZS1.08063 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Uzbekistan Som
1 CAD9,253.83000 UZS
5 CAD46,269.15000 UZS
10 CAD92,538.30000 UZS
20 CAD185,076.60000 UZS
50 CAD462,691.50000 UZS
100 CAD925,383.00000 UZS
250 CAD2,313,457.50000 UZS
500 CAD4,626,915.00000 UZS
1000 CAD9,253,830.00000 UZS
2000 CAD18,507,660.00000 UZS
5000 CAD46,269,150.00000 UZS
10000 CAD92,538,300.00000 UZS