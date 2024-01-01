Uruguayan pesos to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert UYU to TWD at the real exchange rate

$U1.000 UYU = NT$0.7711 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:36
UYU to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 UYU to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77810.8165
Low0.75910.7588
Average0.76900.7864
Change1.45%-5.43%
1 UYU to TWD stats

The performance of UYU to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7781 and a 30 day low of 0.7591. This means the 30 day average was 0.7690. The change for UYU to TWD was 1.45.

The performance of UYU to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8165 and a 90 day low of 0.7588. This means the 90 day average was 0.7864. The change for UYU to TWD was -5.43.

Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UYU0.77114 TWD
5 UYU3.85571 TWD
10 UYU7.71142 TWD
20 UYU15.42284 TWD
50 UYU38.55710 TWD
100 UYU77.11420 TWD
250 UYU192.78550 TWD
500 UYU385.57100 TWD
1000 UYU771.14200 TWD
2000 UYU1,542.28400 TWD
5000 UYU3,855.71000 TWD
10000 UYU7,711.42000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 TWD1.29678 UYU
5 TWD6.48390 UYU
10 TWD12.96780 UYU
20 TWD25.93560 UYU
50 TWD64.83900 UYU
100 TWD129.67800 UYU
250 TWD324.19500 UYU
500 TWD648.39000 UYU
1000 TWD1,296.78000 UYU
2000 TWD2,593.56000 UYU
5000 TWD6,483.90000 UYU
10000 TWD12,967.80000 UYU