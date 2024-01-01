1 Ugandan shilling to Thai bahts

Convert UGX to THB at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = ฿0.009197 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
UGX to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 UGX to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00920.0097
Low0.00880.0088
Average0.00900.0092
Change4.34%-4.55%
1 UGX to THB stats

The performance of UGX to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0092 and a 30 day low of 0.0088. This means the 30 day average was 0.0090. The change for UGX to THB was 4.34.

The performance of UGX to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0097 and a 90 day low of 0.0088. This means the 90 day average was 0.0092. The change for UGX to THB was -4.55.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Thai Baht
1 UGX0.00920 THB
5 UGX0.04599 THB
10 UGX0.09197 THB
20 UGX0.18394 THB
50 UGX0.45985 THB
100 UGX0.91971 THB
250 UGX2.29927 THB
500 UGX4.59853 THB
1000 UGX9.19706 THB
2000 UGX18.39412 THB
5000 UGX45.98530 THB
10000 UGX91.97060 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Ugandan Shilling
1 THB108.73000 UGX
5 THB543.65000 UGX
10 THB1,087.30000 UGX
20 THB2,174.60000 UGX
50 THB5,436.50000 UGX
100 THB10,873.00000 UGX
250 THB27,182.50000 UGX
500 THB54,365.00000 UGX
1000 THB108,730.00000 UGX
2000 THB217,460.00000 UGX
5000 THB543,650.00000 UGX
10000 THB1,087,300.00000 UGX