2,000 Ugandan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert UGX to PGK at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = K0.001075 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to PGK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PGK
1 UGX to PGKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00110.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change1.93%3.72%
View full history

1 UGX to PGK stats

The performance of UGX to PGK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0011. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for UGX to PGK was 1.93.

The performance of UGX to PGK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for UGX to PGK was 3.72.

Track market ratesView UGX to PGK chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5060.9241.3190.77184.0771,710.371.385
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8760.51255.8231,135.60.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4280.83491.0011,851.221.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58463.7481,296.821.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 UGX0.00108 PGK
5 UGX0.00538 PGK
10 UGX0.01075 PGK
20 UGX0.02151 PGK
50 UGX0.05377 PGK
100 UGX0.10753 PGK
250 UGX0.26884 PGK
500 UGX0.53767 PGK
1000 UGX1.07534 PGK
2000 UGX2.15068 PGK
5000 UGX5.37670 PGK
10000 UGX10.75340 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Ugandan Shilling
1 PGK929.93600 UGX
5 PGK4,649.68000 UGX
10 PGK9,299.36000 UGX
20 PGK18,598.72000 UGX
50 PGK46,496.80000 UGX
100 PGK92,993.60000 UGX
250 PGK232,484.00000 UGX
500 PGK464,968.00000 UGX
1000 PGK929,936.00000 UGX
2000 PGK1,859,872.00000 UGX
5000 PGK4,649,680.00000 UGX
10000 PGK9,299,360.00000 UGX