5,000 Ugandan shillings to Liberian dollars

Convert UGX to LRD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = L$0.05247 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UGX to LRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LRD
1 UGX to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05280.0528
Low0.05250.0522
Average0.05260.0525
Change-0.39%0.23%
View full history

1 UGX to LRD stats

The performance of UGX to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0528 and a 30 day low of 0.0525. This means the 30 day average was 0.0526. The change for UGX to LRD was -0.39.

The performance of UGX to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0528 and a 90 day low of 0.0522. This means the 90 day average was 0.0525. The change for UGX to LRD was 0.23.

Track market ratesView UGX to LRD chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9241.3190.77184.0781,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6130.8750.51255.7981,135.090.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9681,850.531.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7361,296.571.05

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ugandan shillings to Liberian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UGX in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UGX to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ugandan shillings

UGX to USD

UGX to AUD

UGX to EUR

UGX to SGD

UGX to GBP

UGX to INR

UGX to NGN

UGX to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Liberian Dollar
1 UGX0.05247 LRD
5 UGX0.26233 LRD
10 UGX0.52466 LRD
20 UGX1.04931 LRD
50 UGX2.62328 LRD
100 UGX5.24657 LRD
250 UGX13.11643 LRD
500 UGX26.23285 LRD
1000 UGX52.46570 LRD
2000 UGX104.93140 LRD
5000 UGX262.32850 LRD
10000 UGX524.65700 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 LRD19.06010 UGX
5 LRD95.30050 UGX
10 LRD190.60100 UGX
20 LRD381.20200 UGX
50 LRD953.00500 UGX
100 LRD1,906.01000 UGX
250 LRD4,765.02500 UGX
500 LRD9,530.05000 UGX
1000 LRD19,060.10000 UGX
2000 LRD38,120.20000 UGX
5000 LRD95,300.50000 UGX
10000 LRD190,601.00000 UGX