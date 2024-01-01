20 Ugandan shillings to Canadian dollars

Convert UGX to CAD at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = C$0.0003781 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:10
UGX to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CAD
1 UGX to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change4.22%1.89%
1 UGX to CAD stats

The performance of UGX to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to CAD was 4.22.

The performance of UGX to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for UGX to CAD was 1.89.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDGBPINRNGNCAD
1 USD11.5070.9251.3190.77184.0811,710.371.386
1 AUD0.66410.6140.8760.51255.8041,135.170.92
1 EUR1.0821.6311.4270.83490.9381,849.851.499
1 SGD0.7581.1420.70110.58563.7391,296.571.05

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Canadian Dollar
1 UGX0.00038 CAD
5 UGX0.00189 CAD
10 UGX0.00378 CAD
20 UGX0.00756 CAD
50 UGX0.01891 CAD
100 UGX0.03781 CAD
250 UGX0.09454 CAD
500 UGX0.18907 CAD
1000 UGX0.37815 CAD
2000 UGX0.75629 CAD
5000 UGX1.89074 CAD
10000 UGX3.78147 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 CAD2,644.47000 UGX
5 CAD13,222.35000 UGX
10 CAD26,444.70000 UGX
20 CAD52,889.40000 UGX
50 CAD132,223.50000 UGX
100 CAD264,447.00000 UGX
250 CAD661,117.50000 UGX
500 CAD1,322,235.00000 UGX
1000 CAD2,644,470.00000 UGX
2000 CAD5,288,940.00000 UGX
5000 CAD13,222,350.00000 UGX
10000 CAD26,444,700.00000 UGX