10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Zambian kwacha

Convert UAH to ZMW at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ZK0.6496 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:32
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

UAH to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 UAH to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.65290.6529
Low0.64070.6280
Average0.64680.6424
Change0.48%1.69%
View full history

1 UAH to ZMW stats

The performance of UAH to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6529 and a 30 day low of 0.6407. This means the 30 day average was 0.6468. The change for UAH to ZMW was 0.48.

The performance of UAH to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6529 and a 90 day low of 0.6280. This means the 90 day average was 0.6424. The change for UAH to ZMW was 1.69.

Track market ratesView UAH to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0810.7721.321.38617.6931.508
1 EUR1.081190.8540.8341.4261.49819.1181.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.199108.94811.7111.79622.9251.955

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / ZMW
1 UAH0.64961 ZMW
5 UAH3.24805 ZMW
10 UAH6.49610 ZMW
20 UAH12.99220 ZMW
50 UAH32.48050 ZMW
100 UAH64.96100 ZMW
250 UAH162.40250 ZMW
500 UAH324.80500 ZMW
1000 UAH649.61000 ZMW
2000 UAH1,299.22000 ZMW
5000 UAH3,248.05000 ZMW
10000 UAH6,496.10000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 ZMW1.53939 UAH
5 ZMW7.69695 UAH
10 ZMW15.39390 UAH
20 ZMW30.78780 UAH
50 ZMW76.96950 UAH
100 ZMW153.93900 UAH
250 ZMW384.84750 UAH
500 ZMW769.69500 UAH
1000 ZMW1,539.39000 UAH
2000 ZMW3,078.78000 UAH
5000 ZMW7,696.95000 UAH
10000 ZMW15,393.90000 UAH