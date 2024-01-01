1 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to New Taiwan dollars

Convert UAH to TWD at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = NT$0.7824 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 UAH to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78630.8072
Low0.77070.7707
Average0.78050.7852
Change0.57%-2.52%
View full history

1 UAH to TWD stats

The performance of UAH to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7863 and a 30 day low of 0.7707. This means the 30 day average was 0.7805. The change for UAH to TWD was 0.57.

The performance of UAH to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8072 and a 90 day low of 0.7707. This means the 90 day average was 0.7852. The change for UAH to TWD was -2.52.

Track market ratesView UAH to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92684.0790.7721.321.38717.7021.51
1 EUR1.08190.8350.8341.4261.49819.1241.631
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.2110.018
1 GBP1.2951.199108.88711.711.79622.9251.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / New Taiwan Dollar
1 UAH0.78243 TWD
5 UAH3.91214 TWD
10 UAH7.82427 TWD
20 UAH15.64854 TWD
50 UAH39.12135 TWD
100 UAH78.24270 TWD
250 UAH195.60675 TWD
500 UAH391.21350 TWD
1000 UAH782.42700 TWD
2000 UAH1,564.85400 TWD
5000 UAH3,912.13500 TWD
10000 UAH7,824.27000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 TWD1.27807 UAH
5 TWD6.39035 UAH
10 TWD12.78070 UAH
20 TWD25.56140 UAH
50 TWD63.90350 UAH
100 TWD127.80700 UAH
250 TWD319.51750 UAH
500 TWD639.03500 UAH
1000 TWD1,278.07000 UAH
2000 TWD2,556.14000 UAH
5000 TWD6,390.35000 UAH
10000 TWD12,780.70000 UAH