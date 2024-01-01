10 thousand Ukrainian hryvnias to Salvadoran colóns

Convert UAH to SVC at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = ₡0.2134 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

UAH to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SVC
1 UAH to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21340.2153
Low0.21260.2124
Average0.21340.2137
Change0.37%-0.24%
View full history

1 UAH to SVC stats

The performance of UAH to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2134 and a 30 day low of 0.2126. This means the 30 day average was 0.2134. The change for UAH to SVC was 0.37.

The performance of UAH to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2153 and a 90 day low of 0.2124. This means the 90 day average was 0.2137. The change for UAH to SVC was -0.24.

Track market ratesView UAH to SVC chart

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSGDCADZARAUD
1 USD10.92584.0740.7711.321.38617.6911.509
1 EUR1.081190.8460.8341.4261.49719.1161.63
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.0160.0160.210.018
1 GBP1.2961.2108.9911.7111.79622.9331.956

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ukrainian hryvnias to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UAH in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UAH to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ukrainian hryvnias

UAH to USD

UAH to EUR

UAH to INR

UAH to GBP

UAH to SGD

UAH to CAD

UAH to ZAR

UAH to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Salvadoran Colón
1 UAH0.21342 SVC
5 UAH1.06708 SVC
10 UAH2.13415 SVC
20 UAH4.26830 SVC
50 UAH10.67075 SVC
100 UAH21.34150 SVC
250 UAH53.35375 SVC
500 UAH106.70750 SVC
1000 UAH213.41500 SVC
2000 UAH426.83000 SVC
5000 UAH1,067.07500 SVC
10000 UAH2,134.15000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SVC4.68571 UAH
5 SVC23.42855 UAH
10 SVC46.85710 UAH
20 SVC93.71420 UAH
50 SVC234.28550 UAH
100 SVC468.57100 UAH
250 SVC1,171.42750 UAH
500 SVC2,342.85500 UAH
1000 SVC4,685.71000 UAH
2000 SVC9,371.42000 UAH
5000 SVC23,428.55000 UAH
10000 SVC46,857.10000 UAH