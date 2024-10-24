Ukrainian hryvnia to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Nigerian nairas is currently 41.716 today, reflecting a 0.583% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 2.069% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 41.716 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 40.871 on 17-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.583% increase in value.