Ukrainian hryvnia to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Malawian kwachas is currently 42.295 today, reflecting a 0.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.005% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 42.396 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 42.268 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-10-2024, with a 0.303% increase in value.