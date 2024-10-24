Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritian rupees is currently 1.126 today, reflecting a 0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a -0.613% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.134 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 1.120 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.683% decrease in value.