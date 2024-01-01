10 Ukrainian hryvnias to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert UAH to FKP at the real exchange rate

₴1.000 UAH = £0.01879 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
UAH to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FKP
1 UAH to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01880.0194
Low0.01810.0181
Average0.01860.0187
Change3.81%-1.12%
1 UAH to FKP stats

The performance of UAH to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0188 and a 30 day low of 0.0181. This means the 30 day average was 0.0186. The change for UAH to FKP was 3.81.

The performance of UAH to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0194 and a 90 day low of 0.0181. This means the 90 day average was 0.0187. The change for UAH to FKP was -1.12.

Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Falkland Islands Pound
1 UAH0.01879 FKP
5 UAH0.09394 FKP
10 UAH0.18789 FKP
20 UAH0.37577 FKP
50 UAH0.93943 FKP
100 UAH1.87885 FKP
250 UAH4.69713 FKP
500 UAH9.39425 FKP
1000 UAH18.78850 FKP
2000 UAH37.57700 FKP
5000 UAH93.94250 FKP
10000 UAH187.88500 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 FKP53.22420 UAH
5 FKP266.12100 UAH
10 FKP532.24200 UAH
20 FKP1,064.48400 UAH
50 FKP2,661.21000 UAH
100 FKP5,322.42000 UAH
250 FKP13,306.05000 UAH
500 FKP26,612.10000 UAH
1000 FKP53,224.20000 UAH
2000 FKP106,448.40000 UAH
5000 FKP266,121.00000 UAH
10000 FKP532,242.00000 UAH