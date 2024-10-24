Ukrainian hryvnia to Falkland Islands pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ukrainian hryvnia to Falkland Islands pounds is currently 0.019 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ukrainian hryvnia has remained relatively stable, with a 0.124% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ukrainian hryvnia to Falkland Islands pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.019 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.019 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.201% increase in value.