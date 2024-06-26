Solomon Islands dollar to Turkmenistani manats Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Solomon Islands dollar to Turkmenistani manats history summary. This is the Solomon Islands dollar (SBD) to Turkmenistani manats (TMT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SBD and TMT historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.

1,000 sbd
424.03 tmt

SI$1.000 SBD = T0.4240 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 26 Jun 2024
Solomon Islands dollar to Turkmenistani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Solomon Islands dollar to Turkmenistani manats is currently 0.424 today, reflecting a -0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Solomon Islands dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.041% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Solomon Islands dollar to Turkmenistani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.425 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.421 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.748% increase in value.

Top currencies on June 26, 2024

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.271.4641.6070.95919.472
1 GBP1.18211.263105.5231.731.8991.13423.018
1 USD0.9360.792183.5661.371.5040.89818.228
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.218

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the rate