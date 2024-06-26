Saudi riyal to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Vietnamese dongs is currently 6,786.970 today, reflecting a 0.033% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.039% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 6,786.990 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 6,783.200 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.025% increase in value.