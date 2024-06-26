Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3,357.120 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3,372.470 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,357.120 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.