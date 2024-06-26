Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Saudi riyal (SAR) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SAR and UZS historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms is currently 3,357.120 today, reflecting a -0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.304% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 3,372.470 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 3,357.120 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.145% increase in value.
How to convert Saudi riyals to Uzbekistan soms
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
