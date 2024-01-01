10 Saudi riyals to Tanzanian shillings

Convert SAR to TZS at the real exchange rate

10 sar
7,001.37 tzs

SR1.000 SAR = tzs700.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:34
How to convert Saudi riyals to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SAR700.13700 TZS
5 SAR3,500.68500 TZS
10 SAR7,001.37000 TZS
20 SAR14,002.74000 TZS
50 SAR35,006.85000 TZS
100 SAR70,013.70000 TZS
250 SAR175,034.25000 TZS
500 SAR350,068.50000 TZS
1000 SAR700,137.00000 TZS
2000 SAR1,400,274.00000 TZS
5000 SAR3,500,685.00000 TZS
10000 SAR7,001,370.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Saudi Riyal
1 TZS0.00143 SAR
5 TZS0.00714 SAR
10 TZS0.01428 SAR
20 TZS0.02857 SAR
50 TZS0.07141 SAR
100 TZS0.14283 SAR
250 TZS0.35707 SAR
500 TZS0.71415 SAR
1000 TZS1.42829 SAR
2000 TZS2.85658 SAR
5000 TZS7.14145 SAR
10000 TZS14.28290 SAR