Saudi riyal to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 6,038.280 today, reflecting a 0.030% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.657% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 6,040.380 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 5,965.460 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.