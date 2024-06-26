Saudi riyal to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Singapore dollars is currently 0.362 today, reflecting a 0.258% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.568% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.362 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.360 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.075% increase in value.