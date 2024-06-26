Saudi riyal to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Seychellois rupees is currently 3.639 today, reflecting a -0.986% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -1.754% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 3.914 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 3.622 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.524% increase in value.