Saudi riyal to Romanian leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Romanian leus is currently 1.243 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.657% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Romanian leus has fluctuated between a high of 1.243 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.234 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 0.295% increase in value.