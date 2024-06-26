Saudi riyal to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 2,009.600 today, reflecting a 0.092% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.187% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2,009.860 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 2,005.620 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.094% increase in value.